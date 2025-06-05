403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - BioVaxys Technology Corp : Provides a summary of current operating initiatives including the integration and disposition of assets acquired in February 2024 from the former IMV, Inc., the non-exclusive out-licensing of DPX to human and animal health companies, restarting clinical studies---notably DPX-surMAGE in advanced bladder cancer, expansion of the BioVaxys pipeline a through new formulations based on the DPXTM immune educating platforms, and most recently, the mitigation of risk through the significant reduction of a performance milestone provision in the Asset Purchase Agreement with Horizon Technology Finance Corp. BioVaxys Technology Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.04.
