Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-05 12:21:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Alithya Inc. : Celebrates the innovation achievements of two valued clients-Oklahoma State University Medical Center and McKesson-who have received prestigious Oracle 2025 Customer Excellence Awards for the groundbreaking use of Oracle Cloud Applications. Alithya Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.85.

