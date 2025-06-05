403
Alithya Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Alithya Inc. : Celebrates the innovation achievements of two valued clients-Oklahoma State University Medical Center and McKesson-who have received prestigious Oracle 2025 Customer Excellence Awards for the groundbreaking use of Oracle Cloud Applications. Alithya Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.85.
