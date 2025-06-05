Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India's Northeast Faces Devastating Floods, Over 6 Lakh Affected A Report


2025-06-05 12:18:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Northeast India is battling one of its worst flood crises in years, with Assam, Sikkim, and Manipur severely affected. But why does this region face such frequent and intense flooding? In this video, we break down the key reasons behind the devastation-ranging from the region's hilly terrain and dense river network to extreme monsoon rainfall, climate change, deforestation, and sudden dam water releases. Find out how the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers overflow, how erratic weather patterns are making things worse, and how human activities are amplifying the disaster. We also cover the latest updates on the 2025 floods, the impact on local communities, and what's being done to help those affected.

MENAFN05062025007385015968ID1109639192

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search