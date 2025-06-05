India's Northeast Faces Devastating Floods, Over 6 Lakh Affected A Report

Northeast India is battling one of its worst flood crises in years, with Assam, Sikkim, and Manipur severely affected. But why does this region face such frequent and intense flooding? In this video, we break down the key reasons behind the devastation-ranging from the region's hilly terrain and dense river network to extreme monsoon rainfall, climate change, deforestation, and sudden dam water releases. Find out how the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers overflow, how erratic weather patterns are making things worse, and how human activities are amplifying the disaster. We also cover the latest updates on the 2025 floods, the impact on local communities, and what's being done to help those affected.

