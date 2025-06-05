Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Weather, June 5: Cloudy Morning And Breezy Afternoon

2025-06-05 12:13:08
Karnataka Weather, June 5: Major cities will experience a mix of clouds, sunshine, and occasional rain, especially in coastal and southern areas. 

Karnataka Weather, June 5: Several regions will see clouds, sunshine, and occasional rain. It's wise to carry an umbrella, especially in coastal and southern districts. Stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during midday. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Bengaluru 

Max Temperature: 31°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 31°C 

Cloudy morning with a cool and comfortable start to the day. Humidity will remain moderate. It's a great day to be outdoors, especially during the early and late parts of the day.

Mysuru 

Max Temperature: 31°C 

Min Temperature: 20°C 

Real Feel: 32°C 

Mysuru will begin with overcast skies. The day might feel warmer due to high humidity. Carry an umbrella in case of a passing drizzle.

Hubli-Dharwad 

Max Temperature: 32°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 33°C 

Hubli and Dharwad are in for a generally pleasant day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions will develop in the afternoon.

Mangaluru 

Max Temperature: 32°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 38°C 

Mangaluru will see humid conditions and higher temperatures. A brief shower is possible in the morning.

