Kerala Weather Forecast, June 5: Light Showers, Clouds, And Rising Humidity

Kerala Weather, June 5: Light showers and high humidity are expected across major cities in Kerala. No significant rainfall is expected; however, taking precautions is advised. Let's look at the forecast below.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Kochi will see a cloudy start to the day. Humidity will be high throughout, making it feel hotter than the actual temperature. A light breeze near the coast may offer some relief.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

In Kozhikode, the day will bring sun. While there's no significant chance of rainfall, the humidity will remain high. The evening is likely to be more comfortable.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Kerala's capital city is in for a mostly cloudy day. Residents can expect a few showers in the afternoon.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Kollam will also begin the day with a couple of brief morning showers. It's advisable to dress in light, breathable fabrics and seek shade during the hotter parts of the day.