'Absolutely Heartrending': PM Modi Mourns Lives Lost In Bengaluru Stampede, Prays For Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, calling the incident“absolutely heartrending.”

The stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations and has claimed at least 11 lives, drawing national attention and prompting widespread grief.

In a message of condolence posted on PMO X handle, the Prime Minister said,“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured.”

Opposition slams government's preparedness

Political fallout intensified over the tragic stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, while opposition parties demand accountability and resignations from top state officials.

In a post on X, Kharge called the deaths“profoundly distressing” and urged the Karnataka government to urgently review and reinforce safety protocols to prevent such tragedies in the future.“The joy of victory should never come at the cost of lives,” he said, adding that the Congress stands in solidarity with the victims' families and supports all relief and medical efforts by the state.

However, political rivals have sharpened their attack on the Congress-led state government, blaming it for gross mismanagement.

BJP leader CT Ravi and Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy lashed out at the administration. Nikhil termed the incident“a complete collapse of basic administration” and said,“The massive turnout was expected, yet the State Government showed zero preparedness. No proper planning, no crowd management, no safety protocols - just a desperate rush to take credit.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also held the state government squarely responsible.“The primary reason for this massive tragedy is the lack of proper planning and complete failure to take precautionary measures,” he posted. He urged the government to ensure top medical care for the injured and compensation for families of the deceased.

Demands for resignations grow

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla went a step further, demanding the resignations of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara. He condemned the continuation of the celebrations despite multiple deaths and accused the government of“utter insensitivity” and“zero accountability.”

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday evening as an overwhelming crowd surged outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium where the RCB team was set to be felicitated. With a stadium capacity of around 35,000, over two lakh fans had gathered, overwhelming police and event security. CM Siddaramaiah later acknowledged the miscalculation and announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, as well as free medical care for the injured.