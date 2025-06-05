ENG Vs WI: England Star Batter Joe Root Breaks Into Top 10 Of Leading International Run-Scorers

England batter Joe Root has completed 21,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the first England batter to do so and the overall 10th player to achieve the milestone. He is now the 10th-highest run-getter in history.

Root achieved this milestone during his side's third and final ODI against the West Indies at The Oval. During the match, he scored a solid 44 in 49 balls, with one four. His runs came at a strike rate of 89.79.

Root emerged as the leading run-getter in the series and won the 'Player of the Series' award, scoring 267 runs in three matches at an average of 133.50, with a century and fifty each. His knock of 166* in the second ODI was a landmark one, taking him past World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to become the team's leading run-getter in ODIs, and also helped him touch the 7,000 run-mark in ODIs, the first England batter to do so.

Now in 365 international matches, Root has scored 21,025 runs at an average of 49.35, with 54 centuries and 112 fifties. His best score is 262. At the top is Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52 in 664 matches and 782 innings, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. His best score was 248*.

In nine matches this year in ODIs, Root has scored 604 runs at an average of 75.50, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score is 166*.

Root is already a top run-getter for England in Test cricket, having overtaken Alastair Cook last year. In 153 Tests, he has made 13,006 runs at an average of 50.80, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties. His best score is 262. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in Test history and is racing towards Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 15,921 runs.

Coming to the match, WI made 251/9 after England opted to field first. Reduced to 154/7, a half-century from Sherfane Rutherford (70 in 71 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and lower-order contributions from Gudakesh Motie (63 in 54 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Alzarri Joseph (41 in 29 balls, with five fours and two sixes) helped WI reach a decent score.

Adil Rashid (3/40) was the top bowler for England, while Saqib Mahmood, Matt Potts, and Brydon Carse took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, half-centuries from Jamie Smith (64 in 28 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) and Ben Duckett (58 in 46 balls, with five fours and three sixes) started off things well for England with a 93-run stand while skipper Harry Brook (26* in 36 balls, with a four and six) and Jos Buttler (41* in 20 balls, with five fours and two sixes) helped England seal the chase in 29.3 overs with seven wickets left. England won the series 3-0.