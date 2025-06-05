Who Is Vanshika? All You Need To Know About Kuldeep Yadav's Fiancee

Team India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has grabbed the headlines off the field by getting engaged to his childhood friend, Vanshika, in Kanpur on Wednesday, June 4.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was part of the Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded IPL 2025, took a new step in his life as he got engaged to Vanshika at a private ceremony in Kanpur. The couple's engagement was an intimate ceremony attended by family, friends, and close ones. The engagement took place at a hotel in the city, where the couple exchanged their rings, marking a new beginning in their lives.

The engagement ceremony was attended by several cricketers from Uttar Pradesh, including India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh. It has been reported that Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika have been knowing each other since childhood, and their bond culminated in this special ceremony attended and witnessed by family and friends.

Who is Vanshika?

As per the reports, Kuldeep Yadav's fiancee, Vanshika, hails from Shyam Nagar in Kanpur and works with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a government employee. It has been reported that her father also works at LIC.

Kuldeep and Vanshika's deep-rooted friendship dates back to the early days of their childhood. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they eventually decided to start a new life together with the blessing of their parents. The pictures of their engagement went viral on social media, where the couple can be in all smiles after exchanging their rings, dressed in traditional attire, and surrounded by their loved ones, marking their joyous occasion with warmth and celebration.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep had a decent season in IPL 2025, scalping 15 wickets at an average of 24.06 and an economy rate of 7.07 in 14 matches. However, his efforts were not enough for Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs as they were knocked out in the league stage of the tournament. Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, had a brilliant start to the season with four successive wins and claimed the spot on the points table.

However, things went nosedive for Delhi Capitals in the second half of the season as they failed to keep up with the momentum they gained from the first half. Delhi Capitals finished the league stage at the fifth spot on the points table with seven wins, six losses, and one no result, while accumulating 15 points in 14 games.

Kuldeep Yadav to be back in action for England Test tour

Kuldeep Yadav will return to action for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. He was included in the 16-member squad for the England Test tour, scheduled to take place on June 20. Yadav is one of the key spinners in the squad, alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Kuldeep Yadav has yet to bowl in English conditions as he has just played one match in the country, but did not bowl. Kuldeep's inclusion in the squad marks his return to Test cricket after he was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a chronic left groin issue, which he sustained during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, India's upcoming Test tour of England will mark the beginning of a new era under the leadership of newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant. The Test series against England will not witness two Indian batting stalwarts - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - in action as the two retired from the format ahead of the tour.

Rohit Sharma was the first to call time on his Test career after he was removed from the captaincy, then Virat Kohli followed suit, pulling the curtains down on his illustrious Test career after playing for 14 years and 123 matches.