Hina Khan Ties The Knot With Longtime Love Rocky Jaiswal, Shares Stunning Wedding Photos

Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan has married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The 37-year-old actress shared stunning wedding photos, delighting fans with their royal charm and love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan expressed her joy, saying,“Coming from different worlds, we built our own. Love erased the lines, and in each other, we found a forever kind of home.

Hina added: "We are our own home, our own light, our own hopes, and together we overcome every challenge. Today, our union is sealed forever in love and law."

Hina Khan humbly asked fans for their love, saying,“As husband and wife, we begin this beautiful journey. Please shower us with your blessings and good wishes as we step into forever together.”

Friends and fans congratulated Hina. Bipasha Basu wished them "lifetime of happiness" and Debina Bonnerjee said, "Congratulations darling."Malaika Arora praised Hina's beauty: "Absolutely stunning. Congratulations. You deserve all the love and happiness."

Hina Khan looked radiant in a Manish Malhotra apple green saree, adorned with intricate gold and silver threadwork. The saree featured a delicate light red border, adding a touch of elegance to her bridal look.

Hina's veil was also special. Rocky's outfit was also designed by Manish Malhotra.

Hina Khan's wedding saree featured a heartfelt detail - the pallu was beautifully embroidered with her and Rocky's names, joined by an infinity symbol, symbolizing their eternal bond and the timelessness of their love.