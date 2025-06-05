Apple To Witness Slower Shipment Growth Amid Uncertain Tariff Future, Says Counterpoint Research: Retail's Cautious
Counterpoint Research significantly lowered its 2025 shipment growth projections for Apple on Wednesday, pointing to ongoing instability in U.S. trade policy as a key factor.
The firm adjusted its projections for worldwide smartphone shipments in 2025, lowering its year-over-year growth forecast from 4.2% to 1.9%.
The outlook suggests modest gains in most global markets, but North America and China are expected to drag down overall figures due to pricing pressure and tepid consumer response to government incentives.
North America is projected to face a downturn, largely attributed to anticipated cost hikes passed on from manufacturers due to trade duties.
Meanwhile, the Chinese market is now expected to deliver little to no growth, following a lackluster response to the state-backed subsidy program aimed at reviving demand.
Counterpoint said that both Apple and Samsung may be compelled to raise prices, which could reduce consumer interest, even though the tariff impact is slightly less severe than initially feared.
Despite the overall slowdown, Huawei Technologies has emerged as a standout due to improvements in component availability and momentum from its in-house chip development.
Associate Director Liz Lee highlighted that although demand has softened in several Western and Asian markets, Apple is still expected to see growth from its iPhone 16 lineup, particularly in emerging economies such as India, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Southeast Asia.
She added that consumer interest in premium models remains a positive driver across these regions.
With an unpredictable trade environment looming, Counterpoint emphasized that pricing strategies and logistics planning remain vulnerable, possibly shifting again if global trade rhetoric intensifies.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Apple remained in 'bearish' territory.AAPL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:30 p.m. ET on June 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Apple stock has lost over 18% in 2025 and has added over 4% in the past 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment