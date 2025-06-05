Gaming Assets Go Legit: Sui-Backed Escrow System

OVERTAKE just launched its closed beta for a gamer-focused peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform, built on Sui (SUI). Think of it as an upgrade to the shady“account for sale” forums we see for popular titles.

Usually, if you want to offload your high-level character or a rare in-game item, you either break some TOS or risk your money with random strangers. OVERTAKE wants to legitimize that process.

Sui's high-throughput parallel processing means OVERTAKE can finalize trades near-instantly with minimal fees - big improvement over typical Web2 marketplaces that charge steep transaction cuts (sometimes 20%) and take hours or days to confirm.

On OVERTAKE, they estimate fees could dip below 1%. So, if you're that hardcore gamer who invests hundreds of hours in leveling, you can now sell your account or item with more confidence - and actually see more profit.

During the initial 10 days of beta, about 30 sellers hopped on, logging 30,000 USDC in volume. Not jaw-dropping, but it proves there's real user interest. The plan is to fully open the marketplace soon, letting folks pay in crypto or eventually fiat.

The most attractive feature for gamer is the escrow system where the buyer's funds get locked in a multi-signature contract. If everything goes smoothly, buyer and seller both sign, transaction done.

If a dispute pops up, OVERTAKE can step in and arbitrate with their key. That's far safer than a blind trust system or using a centralized middleman that charges an arm and a leg.

So far, the closed beta looks promising. If you're fed up with eBay-like fees or dealing with a“Send first, bro” scenario, keep an eye on OVERTAKE's official launch. Because tokenizing gaming goods might be the final piece that ushers in a real mainstream wave of NFT-based trades.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.