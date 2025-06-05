Virat Kohli Shares Heartfelt Post For His“Bangalore Girl” Anushka Sharma, Melts Fans' Hearts

Ever since Virat Kohli's team RCB won their first-ever IPL trophy on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the star batter has been leaving no stone unturned to celebrate this remarkable victory.

In fact, Virat, who rarely posts on social media, flooded his Instagram feed with several pictures from RCB's winning moments. From sharing a poignant moment with AB de Villiers to thanking his team and fans for making this dream possible, Virat acknowledged RCBIANS' immense contribution to the franchise.

However, his post about his "Bangalore Girl", Anushka Sharma, caught more eyeballs, leaving netizens in awe.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat)

Moments before the felicitation ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat penned a special post for Anushka, opening about the 'support and sacrifices' his wife made behind the scenes in his IPL journey since 2014.

"I've seen it for 18 years and she's seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We're both equally relieved and since shes a bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through (red heart emojis) @anushkasharma," he captioned the post.

He also dropped an adorable picture with Anushka from last night. In the image, the duo can be seen holding each other's hands.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat)

A while ago, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to show how people in Bengaluru welcomed them with smiles and nonstop claps the clip, Kohli beams joyfully upon seeing the huge crowd. He holds the trophy close as the team makes its way to the event venue in a bus."Namma Bengaluru current scenes," Anushka captioned the post.

Recalling the game, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking.

While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand.

Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.