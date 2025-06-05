FIFA Club World Cup: Maresca Pushes 3 Key Signings To Bolster Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly spearheading an aggressive transfer push to secure three key signings before the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The aim is to bolster the squad comprehensively for the global competition, with a particular focus on key areas.

The Blues are actively pursuing deals for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. These potential additions are intended to integrate with recent signing Liam Delap. Furthermore, Chelsea is also in the market for a new left-footed centre-back, a position Maresca prioritizes for his possession-based system. Ajax's Jorrel Hato is reportedly a target for this defensive reinforcement.

Goalkeeper

Maignan, the 29-year-old French international, is a primary target to provide competition for Robert Sanchez in goal. His strong leadership, excellent shot-stopping abilities, and proficiency in playing out from the back make him a highly sought-after goalkeeper in Europe. Despite AC Milan's firm valuation and ongoing efforts to renew his contract, Chelsea is optimistic about securing Maignan for as little as £15 million, as he enters the final year of his current deal. Sources indicate Maignan has already agreed to the move, viewing it as a prime opportunity to acquire top-tier experience at a reasonable cost, though negotiations with Milan are described as tense.

Forward

In the attacking third, 22-year-old Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike is a crucial target. His pace, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing are seen as valuable assets to complement Nicolas Jackson and Delap. Maresca is particularly keen on Ekitike's versatility across the front line, and sources suggest the player is eager for a move to the Premier League. However, Frankfurt reportedly values him at a hefty £80 million.

Winger

Completing the attacking trio is 20-year-old Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. The former Manchester City academy product has impressed in the Bundesliga with his direct and creative play, drawing comparisons to Bukayo Saka. Chelsea has reportedly reached a broad agreement with Dortmund, with hopes of finalizing the transfer for around £35 million. Similar to Maignan, Gittens is said to have given his approval for the move, keen on returning to England.

The club aims to complete these major deals early in the transfer window, potentially having five new signings integrated into the squad by the time the Club World Cup commences.