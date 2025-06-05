Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price RISES On June 5: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rate In Your City

Gold Price RISES On June 5: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rate In Your City


2025-06-05 12:11:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Today: Gold prices are skyrocketing again, exceeding ₹99,000 in many cities. If you're heading to jewelry store or planning gold purchase, knowing today's (June 5th) rates is crucial. Find out the latest price of 1 tola gold in 10 major cities

22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,330 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,910 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,180 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,910 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,180 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,910 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,180 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,230 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,330 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,230 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,330 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,330 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,230 per 10 grams

MENAFN05062025007385015968ID1109639125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search