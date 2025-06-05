Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lagaan To Dangal: Top 5 Films Of Aamir Khan You Must Watch

2025-06-05 12:11:31
A look at 5 sports drama films featuring Aamir Khan, including 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. After blockbusters like 'Dangal', will his new film also rock the box office?

Aamir Khan is promoting his upcoming sports drama 'Sitaare Zameen Par', releasing June 20th. He's starred in at least 4 sports-based films, with 'Dangal' earning over ₹2070 crore worldwide.Awval Number (1990): Aamir Khan played a cricketer, a batsman whose life revolves around the sport. Directed by David Dhawan, the film underperformed.Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992): Based on junior college life and cycling, Aamir played Sanjay Lal Sharma, who races to deflate Deepak Tijori's ego. The film was a hit.Lagaan (2001): This brilliant film, connecting the backdrop of India's freedom struggle with a cricket match, was nominated for an Oscar. Aamir played the villager Bhuvan, who defeats the British in cricket.Dangal (2016): This wrestling biopic tells the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughter Geeta. Aamir played Mahavir, who trains his daughters in wrestling. It's the highest-grossing Indian film ever (₹2070 crore).Sitaare Zameen Par (2025): Releasing on June 20, 2025, this sports drama is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. It's a basketball-based movie with Aamir Khan as the coach.

