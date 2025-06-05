Stock Market Tips: 5 Budget-Friendly Shares Under Rs 100 To Buy Today

Asian and European markets rose after three days of decline as international investors started investing in the stock market. Market experts recommend 5 stocks to buy under Rs 100.

The Indian stock market saw a turnaround on Wednesday after three days of decline. The Nifty closed up 77 points at 24,620. The Sensex closed up 260 points at 80,998. Bank Nifty was also up 76 points. Asian and European markets rose as international investors started investing in the stock market. Due to its impact, Indian markets also rose. In yesterday's trading, FMCG, PSU, banking and IT stocks gained. Market experts, who say that 24,845 is the resistance level and 24,500 is the strong support for Nifty, advise investors to handle the market's cautious trend cautiously. Market experts also said that Bank Nifty is currently slightly bullish and there is no permanent change before the RBI monetary policy decision.

Stock market experts recommend stocks under Rs 100 to buy today. It seems that there is a possibility of profit if we invest at the price they say. Experts say that investors can choose stocks like Belrise Industries, IOB (Indian Overseas Bank), Shriram Properties, SJVN, Jain Irrigation Systems, whose price is below Rs 100, and reap the profits.

The first stock recommended by experts today is Indian Overseas Bank. Experts recommend buying them for Rs 41.20 and say that their price will touch Rs 45. Stoploss price is Rs 40.

Market advisors recommend buying Belrise Industries shares at Rs 97 and say that the target price can be kept at Rs 105. Similarly, it is advised that a stop loss of Rs 95 is mandatory, but this is a good price.

Experts recommend that you can buy Shriram Properties shares at a price of Rs 93 and they will reach a high of Rs 105. Stop loss Rs 90.80.

It is recommended to buy SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited) shares for Rs 98.30. It is likely to go up to a maximum of Rs 101.50. Stoploss Rs 96.80. SJVN Limited is a Navratna PSU in India, engaged in hydropower generation and transmission. It operates under the Ministry of Power.

You can buy Jain Irrigation Systems shares for Rs 61.50. It is good to set the target price at Rs 68 and the stop loss at Rs 58. Jain Irrigation Systems is engaged in the agricultural sector, especially in the manufacture of products like irrigation systems and plastic pipes.