Fie Laursen Returns To Youtube, Sharing Experiences With The Influencer Industry And A Sponsored Surgery Journey

USA - After five years away, Fie Laursen, a prominent early Scandinavian influencer , has returned to YouTube to share her experiences within the influencer industry.

In her new video,“Exposing the Influencer Industry, I Think I Died Under My Sponsored BBL Surgery... NDA Expired Now”, Laursen discusses her past as a top influencer, recounting instances where brands and management agencies allegedly provided pre-written sponsored posts, suggesting she didn't need to test the products. She describes these situations as potentially misleading to her followers.

A significant part of Laursen's narrative centers around her sponsored BBL surgery at Mono Clinic in Turkey. She shares a detailed account of what she describes as a deeply challenging experience during the procedure. Following this, she states that she felt bound by contractual obligations to promote the clinic positively. With the expiration of a non-disclosure agreement, Laursen now speaks more openly about the intense feelings she experienced, including a moment where she believed she "died on the table," and the subsequent pressure she perceived to present a favorable image despite her personal ordeal.

“I was silenced. I was broken. And now I'm free to tell my story,” Laursen says in the video.

Currently residing in Spain and embracing a path of personal healing and spiritual growth, Laursen emphasizes that her return to the digital sphere is not an attempt to re-enter the influencer landscape. Instead, her aim is to offer her insights and observations on an industry she now views as potentially deceptive and heavily influenced by profit motives, which, in her opinion, can sometimes lead to the manipulation of trusting followers.

Through her video, Fie Laursen aims to shed light on her experiences and encourage followers and aspiring influencers to look beyond the surface of social media.

This video marks the beginning of a new chapter for Laursen, who signals her intention to continue utilizing her platform to discuss her past experiences with the pressures and realities of social media fame.

Watch the video here: Exposing the Influencer Industry

About Fie Laursen

Fie Laursen is a Danish content creator, author, and former prominent influencer who achieved national recognition during her teenage and early adult years. After stepping away from the public spotlight for five years to dedicate herself to healing and spiritual development, she has returned to share her personal narrative and perspectives on the complexities of influencer culture.