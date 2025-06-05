Yemen's Houthis Claim Responsibility For Two Drone Attacks On Israeli Airport

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA/JERUSALEM, Jun 5 (NNN-SABA/MA'AN) – Yemen's Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement last night that, the Houthis had launched two drone attacks on Ben Gurion Airport, in central Israel, earlier in the day.

“Our operations will continue until the (Israeli) aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted,” Sarea said in the statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The Zionist Defence Forces confirmed last night that, a drone that was launched from the east was“intercepted.” No casualty has been reported. However, It did not mention about the other drone.

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since 2023, to show solidarity with the Palestinians, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching what it said was a“hypersonic ballistic missile” towards Ben Gurion Airport, which was allegedly, intercepted by the Zionist defence systems.–NNN-SABA/MA'AN