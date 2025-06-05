CM Siddaramaiah On Bengaluru Stampede: '50-60 People Died In Kumbh Mela, Did Karnataka Govt Criticise?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Following the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he would not justify the mishap by drawing comparisons with similar tragedies elsewhere, like in Kumbh Mela.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said that he did not criticise when several people lost their lives in a stampede at the Mahakumbh.

"Such incidents happened in so many places. I am not going to defend this by comparing it with them now by saying it happened here and there. In Kumbh Mela, 50-60 people died, I didn't criticise it," he said.

"If Congress criticises, then that is a different matter. Did I or the Karnataka government criticise?" CM Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."

The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Fans in thousands gathered outside the Stadium in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of their champion team.

RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as "absolutely heartrending".

In a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister extended his thoughts to the families of the deceased while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM Narendra Modi," PMO stated on X. (ANI)