IMD Warning On Rains, Heatwave: Heavy Rains In NE States, Thunderstorm In Himachal, Maharashtra No Rain For Delhi
For coastal India, the weather agency has forecast light rainfall at some places accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until June 8.
Heatwave conditions are expected in Odisha and Rajasthan, while Delhi gears up to return to normal temperatures, said the Met Department.Check out the complete list of IMD warnings for rain and heatwave: Also Read | Rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi and Kolkata; orange alert for Himachal Rain in NE states
IMD said the Northeastern states of India-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura-are likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places today, June 5.
The weather department said these states will continue witnessing thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over the next few days until Sunday, June 8.Also Read | Monsoon rain to slow down after swift start IMD's thunderstorm alert
The weather agency has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for the following states at isolated locations over the next few days till Saturday, June 7:June 5
- Chhattisgarh Rajasthan Gangetic West Bengal Himachal Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Andhra Pradesh Bihar Goa Maharashtra Uttarakhand
- Chhattisgarh Karnataka Andhra Pradesh Goa Maharashtra Rajasthan
- Chhattisgarh Karnataka Andhra Pradesh Maharashtra Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh
Note: As the lead period increases, forecast accuracy decreases. Also Read | Farmers to get weather updates on feature phones with IMD's new AI service IMD's heatwave alert
The Met Department said heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Odisha on Thursday and Friday, June 5-6, while western Rajasthan will witness extreme heat from Saturday to Monday, June 7-9.Delhi weather forecast:
The weather agency has forecast partly cloudy skies for the capital city. However, no rain is predicted for the next few days.
The IMD highlighted that Delhi will see below-normal temperatures in the coming days but will likely return to the normal range by Saturday, June 7.
“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 38 to 40°C and 25 to 27°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal, and the maximum temperature will be near normal,” IMD said for June 7.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment