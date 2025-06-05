Dhruv Rathee Schools Indian Tourists Over 'Tameez' Amid Malik Swashbuckler Row: 'Ghar Pe Raho'
Malik Swashbuckler, whose real name is Malik SD Khan, faced severe backlash and was reportedly detained by Turkish authorities after videos showing him making derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about Turkish women surfaced online.
In an Instagram Reel captioned,“Indian Tourists are Destroying India's Reputation,” Rathee shared incidents showing Indian tourists being way out of line on their trips abroad.
The video began with a snippet from Malik's controversial video where he asks his audience if he should get a Turkish woman drunk and rape her.Also Read | Indian YouTuber draws outrage for offensive videos aimed at Turkish women
Dhruv Rathee 's video also featured an Indian man eve-teasing in Venice, a group of Indian men peeing in the sea in Thailand and a man leaning out to touch a lion during a safari, risking the lives of others with him.
Calling out such tourists, including content creators, Rathee said they should not visit foreign countries if they cannot behave appropriately.“Tameez nahi hai to ghar pe raho, bahar nikalne ki koi zaroorat nhi hai.”
He also highlighted that this misdemeanour is costing indians their reputation abroad.“Indian tourists badnaam ho rhe hai foreign desho me.”
Rathee then asked netizens to name and shame such people online.Also Read | North Indian tourists 'ruin experience': Podcaster skips Goa for Vietnam Check out Dhruv Rathee's video here: Also Read | Struggling with Dubai visa approval? Why Indian tourists are facing rejection Here's how netizens reacted:
Netizens were very angry about the Malik Swashbuckler row. They resonated with Rathee's video and said a“rotten apple spoils the whole bunch”.
“Asli anti nationals to yehi log he jo bahar jake desh ko badnaam karre he,” a netizen said.
Another added:“We blame the West for how they see us. Maybe it's time we looked at ourselves and asked what we've become.”
A netizen highlighted that“Education sanskar nhi hai,” to which another added,“This is so true. All of them have education but no civic sense, and after all, the effect of their misbehaviour finally comes on top of the expats living in these countries.”Also Read | About 12 pc growth observed in Indian tourists in 2024: Tourism Australia
Social media users also highlighted that it is also a viewer's responsibility to reject distasteful content like that of Malik Swashbuckler.“As viewers, people must also be responsible. Why does the public give views to such content?”
A user highlighted that only those who do not have a passport take such incidents lightly.“99% of people who don't even have a passport treat all this casually. But the truth is - no country is truly happy to see Indians. This is the result of us taking everything lightly that's happening in our own country.”
