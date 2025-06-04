Indian Delegation In US, Reaffirms Anti-Terror Resolve During High-Level Meetings

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 5 (IANS) An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is holding a series of high-level meetings in Washington with senior members of the US Congress to underscore India's firm stand against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The delegation's engagements include discussions with the leadership of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US House of Representatives and members of the India Caucus, signalling a shared commitment between the two democracies to combat terrorism in all its forms.

The Indian team, spearheaded by Tharoor, met with Republican Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast, and Democratic Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, among others.

The delegation also met with the leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Gregory Meeks, the Democratic Ranking Member, said, "Pleasure to host Chairman Shashi Tharoor & members of the Indian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. My colleagues & I expressed condolences for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam & reaffirmed Congress's commitment to the US-India partnership."

During these interactions, the delegation briefed American lawmakers on the success of Operation Sindoor and how it marks a "new normal" in India's response to cross-border terrorism.

According to a statement by the Indian Embassy, "The Parliamentary delegation briefed the committee members on the success of Operation Sindoor in defining a new normal in India's fight against cross-border terrorism."

The US House Committee leadership condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam unequivocally, reiterating the United States' solidarity with India.

"India and the USA stand together in their unwavering resolve and fight against terrorism in all its forms," the Embassy post said on X.

The Indian parliamentarians also held talks with Congressmen Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick, co-chairs of the House India Caucus, and with Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn, co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus.

Senator Cornyn posted on X, "Good meeting with Indian parliamentary delegation about US-India relationship."

Tharoor responded appreciatively to these interactions, stating, "Great to meet you and your Senate Foreign Relations Committee colleagues, Senate Rich McCormick! We greatly valued all of you finding the time for us on a busy day and expressing your solidarity with our fight against terrorism. We also appreciated your enthusiasm for greater and stronger cooperation between our countries on a wide range of areas. The potential is unlimited!"

Congressman Ro Khanna also reiterated bipartisan support for India's fight against terror, saying, "United States has a bipartisan commitment to the India relationship and stands with India to dismantle these terrorist networks in Pakistan."

Tharoor acknowledged Khanna's support and said it was "terrific" to meet him, adding that the delegation was "grateful for the strong support of the India Caucus" in the House of Representatives.

Arriving in Washington on Tuesday, the Indian delegation began their official engagements on Wednesday, which included meetings with US Congress members and policy leaders, as well as a scheduled panel discussion at the National Press Club. The team is also expected to address a news briefing and later participate in a dinner interaction with the Indian diaspora.

During the two-day visit, the Indian representatives will continue their meetings with members of the US Congress and administration, think tanks, media, and key policymakers to present India's robust stance on terrorism and highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor.

The Embassy emphasised that the delegation aims to build consensus and deepen strategic cooperation on shared security priorities.

The delegation includes Shambhavi Choudhary of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, Sarfaraz Ahmad of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Milind Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya of the BJP, and GM Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party, a key NDA ally.

Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, is also accompanying the delegation to leverage his diplomatic experience and strong network in Washington.

In the final leg of their visit, the delegation will continue to engage with influential US lawmakers, officials, and thought leaders to reinforce India's commitment to counterterrorism and strengthen bilateral ties.