PM Modi Greets CM Yogi On Birthday, Says He Is Tirelessly Working To Transform UP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, lauding his efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi wished him a long and healthy life.

“Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji. He has tirelessly worked to transform UP across different sectors, which has improved the quality of life for the people of the state. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” wrote PM Modi on his X handle.

CM Yogi expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and replied that under his guidance, Uttar Pradesh is moving steadily on the path of achieving the concept of 'Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh'.

“Respected Prime Minister, I thank you very much for your warm wishes that fill my heart with affection, inspiration, and energy! Your good wishes are a source of inexhaustible energy and will provide immense strength to fulfil our resolve to bring positive change in the lives of 25 crore residents of the state. Under your successful guidance, illuminated by the spirit of Nation First, Uttar Pradesh is moving steadily on the path of achieving the concept of 'Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh',” wrote CM Yogi on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated).

Many leaders, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and others, also extended birthday wishes to CM Yogi Adityanath.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while wishing CM Yogi, said the latter is constantly working hard for the welfare of the people.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to the energetic and dynamic Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh @myogiadityanath. In recent years, he has taken the state to new heights of development. He is constantly working hard for development and public welfare. May God grant him good health and long life,” said the Defence Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his heartfelt wishes.“Heartiest birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanathji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, the double engine government of Uttar Pradesh is delivering the benefits of development and poor welfare to the people. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

Yogi Adityanath was born as Ajay Singh Bisht on this day in 1972, in Panchur village, located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished CM Yogi on his birthday. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Honorable @myogiadityanathji. Your strong, transparent and dedicated leadership in public interest has given a new direction to Uttar Pradesh. I pray to Hanuman ji for your good health, long life and happy life."