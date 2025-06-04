Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hajj 2025: 60 Caught Sneaking Into Makkah On Foot In Saudi Arabia

2025-06-04 11:33:50
Hajj security forces apprehended 60 foreign nationals holding visit visas for violating regulations, authorities said on Wednesday.

The accused attempted to sneak into Makkah on foot via a desert route, the official Saudi account of Public Security said in a tweet on X.

The statement also said that the accused have been referred to the competent authorities for appropriate action and levying penalties.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Tourism earlier said that anyone caught transporting pilgrims without a valid Haj permit or offering accommodations to these violators in hotels, apartments, etc., will face a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals. This penalty applies to citizens, residents, and visitors.

Those who will be caught performing the pilgrimage without a permit or attempting to do so will face a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi Riyals . The same penalty applies to visit visa holders who attempt to enter Makkah and stay there starting Tuesday, April 29 (Dhul-Qi'dah 1) and until Dhul Hijjah 14.

