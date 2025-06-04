New UAE Media Law: Who Needs To Comply Offences, Fines, All You Need To Know

As of May 29, a new media law has come into effect in the UAE, ushering in a wide-ranging regulatory framework aimed at fostering responsible media practices, protecting public interest, and promoting social cohesion. The law introduces several detailed provisions that affect how media is produced and shared in the UAE.

Here's a clear breakdown of what it covers and what it means for media outlets, influencers, and content creators:

What the law aims to do

The new law sets out clear media standards to:



Safeguard religious values, public morals, and national unity

Regulate the licensing and operations of media professionals and influencers Encourage ethical journalism while protecting freedom of expression within legal limits

To whom the law applies

The provisions apply to:



Licenced media outlets and journalists

Content creators and influencers conducting professional media activities in the UAE, including those operating in free zones Establishments and individuals involved in media production, distribution, or publishing

The law also explicitly offers protection for media professionals, signalling the government's intention to support ethical journalism and influencer work that complies with licencing rules.

Who needs to comply?

Under the law, the following are clearly within scope:



Licenced media outlets (TV, radio, digital, print)

Content creators producing promotional or journalistic material within the UAE

Influencers earning revenue through content or advertising

Foreign correspondents working in the UAE or reporting on the UAE Entities in free zones

Offences and fines

The law lists a wide range of violations, with fines based on severity and recurrence. Some key examples include:

Respect for religion and the state



Disrespecting Islamic beliefs or other religions: up to Dh1 million

Insulting state symbols or leadership: up to Dh500,000 Undermining national unity or foreign relations: up to Dh250,000

Content-related violations



Publishing false information or harmful content: Dh5,000–Dh150,000

Promoting destructive ideas or insulting youth: up to Dh100,000 Inciting criminal behaviour (murder, rape, drug abuse): up to Dh150,000

Licencing violations

Operating media activities without a licence:

First offence: Dh10,000

Repeated offence: Dh40,000

Practicing additional media activity without approval:

First offence: Dh5,000

Repeated offence: Dh16,000

Failure to renew licence within 30 days: Dh150/day, capped at Dh3,000

What should you do to stay compliant?



Get properly licenced if you're in media, influencer work, or digital publishing

Avoid content that disrespects religion, the government, or social harmony

Check facts before publishing or sharing information Consult a media lawyer or regulatory advisor if you're unsure

Where can professionals go to get licenced or stay compliant?

To help professionals navigate these requirements, the UAE Media Council offers a wide range of licencing and content-related services on its official platform. These services are designed to simplify compliance for individuals and institutions working in media, advertising, and digital content.

Licencing and content regulation services include:

For institutions and individuals:



Licencing for digital media, news platforms, and advertising services

Permits for audio/visual blogging and influencer activity Licencing and renewal for visiting individuals creating content in the UAE

For content-related activities:



Script approvals for theatre, TV, and film

Newspaper and magazine distribution permits

Publication circulation permits (local and international)

Video game and foreign media trading permits Self-monitoring tools for internal content review

These services are meant to encourage early compliance and help media workers stay on the right side of the law while continuing to produce quality, responsible content.

Services can be explored and applied for at the UAE Media Council website:

Who issues the fines?

A Media Content Standards Violations Committee will handle enforcement. It is a permanent committee established within the UAE Media Council and composed of 3 to 7 media specialists.



It reviews violations and determines fines based on the social, economic, or political harm of the content The fines are guided by the penalty tables issued in the law

Can you appeal a fine?

Yes. The law outlines a grievance process:



The violator is notified within 15 days of the fine being issued

You have 15 days to file a written grievance with supporting documents A decision will be issued within 15 days. If no response is given, the grievance is considered rejected