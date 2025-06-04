Emotional RCB Fans In Dubai Celebrate Long-Awaited IPL Victory

For the past seven years, 'Ee Sala Cup Namde,' which means 'This year, the cup is ours' in Kannada, was a hopeful chant by Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans around the world. Introduced in 2018, the phrase became a symbol of loyalty and firm belief, despite years of heartbreak.

But on Tuesday night, that hopeful slogan finally turned into reality - 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu,' meaning 'This year, the cup is truly ours' - as RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy.

It was a night to remember for RCB fans worldwide, as the team finally lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years of waiting. Emotions ran high among supporters, many of whom celebrated the historic moment with their families, friends, and fellow fans in places like Karama, Al Qusais, and Tecom.

For many RCB supporters originally from Karnataka, the victory was not just about cricket.“I was in college when the IPL started. Now I am 34, with two daughters who are also RCB fans,” said Shahbaz Ali, a longtime UAE resident and businessman.

“We have been watching matches as a family for the last four years. As soon as it was clear we were going to win on the second ball of the last over, I couldn't hold back my tears. We had come close a few times, but this time, it really happened. We waited 18 years for this moment.”

Shahbaz marked the special night by taking his entire family out for ice cream, saying,“It was our way of celebrating this win. My daughters have grown up with RCB, and this victory is just as meaningful for them.”

Rajeev Rao, another RCB fan from Mangalore, Karnataka, working in Dubai's hospitality sector, described the moment as pure magic.“We have been mocked for years, and many said that we would never win. But we always had faith,” said Rao.

“When that last over began, my hands were trembling. By the second ball, we knew it was ours. I called my relatives and friends in Mangalore and we all congratulated each other on video call.”

Sunitha Prakash, a teacher and long-time Dubai resident from Mysuru, said her neighborhood in Al Qusais turned into a celebration zone.“People came out with RCB flags, kids were dancing, and even our building watchman was cheering with us.

“We couldn't do much for winning celebrations due to work and professional engagements the next day. However, we have now saved our celebration for the long weekend. We will be celebrating the win as well as Eid Al Adha with friends during the long weekend. It's a double celebration for us.”

RCB's journey in the IPL has always been an emotional rollercoaster for their fans. They reached the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but lost each time.“Despite our team having some of the best players, including legends like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, the trophy slipped away from us a couple of tournaments. We have reached the playoffs (top 4) in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, and 2022, but could never cross the final hurdle,” said Prakash.

Not just fans from Karnataka, but people from across India who support RCB were overjoyed. Nirmal Shah, a sales executive at a jewelry store and a resident of Al Nahda, originally from Gujarat, said that he supports RCB solely because of Kohli.

“I have always admired Kohli. His aggression, his passion, and his loyalty to the team. Although I am from Gujarat, I have never been able to cheer for any other team. Kohli has been the face of RCB for so long and even the Indian cricket team, and he deserves this trophy more than anyone. Watching him finally lift the cup gave me goosebumps. It's like India has won the trophy and not just a regional team,” said Nirmal.

Another passionate RCB supporter, Anurag Kumar, an engineer working with a fintech company in Dubai, is originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan, a neighbouring state to Punjab, which RCB defeated in the finals.

“People ask me why I don't support Rajasthan Royals or Punjab Kings. But for me, it was always about Virat Kohli. His dedication, his leadership, and how he carried the team year after year, that's what won my loyalty,” said Anurag whose wife and sons are also big RCB fans.

"We all wore our RCB jerseys and watched the match at a cafe in Tecom last night. The moment we won, we screamed, danced, and even had a cake-cutting ceremony.”

All across Dubai, from Karama to Tecom, RCB fans gathered in cafes, homes, and lounges to watch the final showdown.

As the long Eid weekend approaches, many fans said that they are planning to make the most of it.

“We are planning a big get-together this weekend with RCB-themed decorations, music, and food,” said Prakash.“We waited 18 years. We are going to celebrate this win like it's our own festival.”

For RCB fans in Dubai, this victory is more than cricket triumph. It's a dream fulfilled, a promise kept, and a long-awaited reward for unwavering loyalty.