Look: Tearful Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma After RCB's First IPL Win In 18 Years

Virat Kohli wept tears of joy after winning the IPL trophy, which had eluded him for 18 years. Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their title drought by beating Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3.

The 36-year-old cricketer, one of India's all-time greats in all formats of the game, collapsed on the ground after the win and then got up to be hugged by his teammates as the crowd celebrated their hero.

'Always dreamt of winning it'

In a chat with Matthew Hayden after the match, Kohli said that he joined this team in his "youth and prime". "I always dreamt of winning it with them," he said when talking about being able to clinch the trophy after being with the same team for 18 years. He added that he will keep playing with this team "until the end".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Kohli became emotional after the final delivery confirmed RCB's victory. With tears in his eyes, he ran straight to the boundary ropes to embrace wife Anushka Sharma. Anushka lovingly consoled her emotional husband. She gave him a peck on his cheek. Virat also planted a sweet kiss on Virat's forehead.

Indian actor Suniel Shetty shared a video of the emotional moment and summed up what he felt as he witnessed Kohli and his team's win.

'Very special for Anushka as well'

Speaking to broadcasters after the historic win, Kohli said, "What your life partner does for you to be able to play - the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin - is something you can't explain in words."

"Only when you play professionally do you understand the many things that go on behind the scenes and what they go through as well. What Anushka has gone through emotionally - watching me being down and out, coming to games, being so connected with Bangalore (she's a Bangalore girl as well), and being connected to RCB - this is very, very special for her as well, and she's going to be so, so proud. Thank you," he added.

Virat shared a special appreciation post for Anushka, elaborating how she's been on this journey with him for 11 years and this win is far more special for her.