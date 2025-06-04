'Never Thought This Day Would Come', Says Virat Kohli As RCB End IPL Drought

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli finally ended the 18-year-wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with a dramatic six-run win over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Having lost three finals in the past, it seemed RCB would suffer another heartbreak after they made a below-par 190 for nine. Kohli topscored with 43, but the Indian superstar failed to find the top gear.

Luckily for the RCB and their army of fans, the team's bowlers rose to the challenge with a splendid display to restrict Punjab to 184 for seven. Needing 29 in the final over, Shashank Singh (61 not out off 31 balls) launched a stunning assault on Josh Hazlewood, hitting the Australian pacer for three sixes and a four in the last four balls.

But it was too late to stop the RCB and Kohli from winning their first-ever IPL title.

Kohli, who has spent all 18 IPL seasons at RCB, failed to hold back the tears after the last ball.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience," he said.

"I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling."

More than 91,000 fans packed into the 132,000-capacity stadium in Ahmedabad, a sea of Bengaluru's red and Kohli's jersey number 18 dominating the stands as chants of "Kohli, Kohli" rang out.

They celebrated noisily when Kohli and RCB clinched victory for the first time in the 18 years of the IPL.

The 36-year-old Kohli, one of India's all-time greats in all formats of the game, collapsed on the ground after the win and then got up to be hugged by his teammates as the crowd celebrated their hero.

Punjab faltered in their chase after left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya took 2-17 from his four overs.

Earlier, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited Bengaluru to bat first with the two teams unchanged from their previous victories.

Known as "King Kohli" for his prolific run-scoring, the opener was not at his best in the knock, which came in 35 balls and included just three fours.

He lost opening partner Phil Salt for 16 when New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson struck in his first over to send the England batter out in the deep off a good catch by Iyer.

Kohli attempted to anchor the innings and take the attack to the opposition with Mayank Agarwal, who made 24, and then skipper Rajat Patidar, who hit 26.

But Punjab kept coming back with wickets as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got Agarwal and Jamieson trapped the captain lbw.

Kohli hung around for a bit but mistimed a rising delivery from Afghanistan pace bowler Azmatullah Omarzai for a caught and bowled. He looked nearly as disappointed as his fans.

Jamieson took his third wicket to cut short Liam Livingstone's knock of 25 off 15 balls.

Wickets kept tumbling as wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma fell for a 10-ball 24 and Romario Shepherd for 17 off nine balls.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh took three wickets including Shepherd in the 20th over and gave away just three runs.

Bengaluru had defeated Punjab in the first playoff to book their fourth final.

Punjab beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the last playoff to reach their second final and need 191 to win their first title.

The 18th edition of the world's richest cricket league is ending nine days late due to a pause because of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.