UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Train In Pakistan

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, and to the families of the victims of this heinous terrorist attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Security forces said they freed more than 340 train passengers in a two-day rescue operation that ended late on Wednesday after a separatist group bombed a remote railway track in mountainous southwest Balochistan and stormed a train with around 450 passengers on board.

(With inputs from AFP)