Pakistan: 4 People Injured In Explosion Targeting Mosque

2025-06-04 11:33:43
Four people were injured in an explosion that targeted a mosque in the North Waziristan Agency in northwest Pakistan on Friday.
Local police reported that it was caused by an explosive device planted by unknown assailants in the pulpit of the Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in Waziristan.

Security forces cordoned off the site to collect evidence, while the injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

