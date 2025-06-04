Pakistan: 4 People Injured In Explosion Targeting Mosque
Four people were injured in an explosion that targeted a mosque in the North Waziristan Agency in northwest Pakistan on Friday.
Local police reported that it was caused by an explosive device planted by unknown assailants in the pulpit of the Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in Waziristan.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Security forces cordoned off the site to collect evidence, while the injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment