INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Cable One, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABO) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Cable One, Inc. ("Cable One") (NASDAQ: CABO ), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.
If you have non-public information that could assist in the Cable One investigation, or if you are a Cable One investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE .
You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at [email protected] .
THE COMPANY:
Cable One is a broadband communications provider offering high-speed internet, video, and voice services through its family of brands, including Sparklight, Fidelity, Hargray, and CableAmerica.
THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:
On May 1, 2025, Cable One reported first-quarter earnings that fell significantly short of analyst expectations and announced plans to suspend its anticipated dividend. Analysts at KeyBanc and Raymond James questioned the company's credibility, noting that the results directly contradicted prior management statements forecasting growth in subscribers and broadband revenue.
On this news, Cable One's stock price fell $109.48 per share, or 41.79%, to close at $152.51 per share on May 2, 2025.
ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security, and consumer fraud.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
Eric Lechtzin, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Web:
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
