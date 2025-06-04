Electronic Shelf Label Global Market: Anticipating Growth From $1.31 Billion In 2024 To $1.53 Billion In 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Driven by retail efficiency, inventory management, enhanced customer experience, cost reduction and competitive market dynamics, the electronic shelf label market size has seen substantial growth in recent years. From $1.31 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $1.53 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.3%.

How Will the Electronic Shelf Label Market Evolve and What Are the Anticipated Future Trends?

The electronic shelf label market size is set to witness rapid expansion in the forthcoming years all the way up to 2029. Driven by the digital transformation in retail, demand for real-time pricing, a focus on sustainability, and global retail expansion, market size is estimated to grow to a whopping $2.87 billion at an impressive CAGR of 17.2%. In addition to this, the forecasted period reveals emerging trends in the sector. The adoption of Electronic Shelf Labels ELS in non-food retail sectors, integration with retail technologies, and the shift towards more sustainable practices, such as enhancing battery life and energy efficiency are just a few to name. The projection also shows a rise in the customization and personalization in ELS solutions.

What Is Powering The Growth Of The Electronic Shelf Label Market?

The electronic shelf label market exponential growth can be chiefly attributed to the skyrocketing expansion of retail e-commerce. This changing retail landscape involves the purchasing and selling of goods and services over the internet through online platforms or websites. ELS plays a critical role in retail e-commerce, helping keep product prices updated in real-time, displaying promotional pricing, discounts, and special offers, and facilitating click-and-collect or buy online, pick up in-store BOPIS services.

Which Major Companies Are Leading the Electronic Shelf Label Market?

The industry landscape is marked by major players operating in the electronic shelf label market. These include SES-imagotag, Pricer AB, E Ink Holdings Inc., Displaydata Limited, Solum ESL, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Teraoka Seiko Co Ltd., MinewTag, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, NCR Corporation, and LG Innotek Co. Ltd. among others. New technologies, such as high-density low-power cellular network HiLPC technology for label manufacturing, have been the focus of these enterprises looking to ensure their stronghold in the market.

How Is The Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmented?

The electronic shelf label market segmentation brings to light the following:

1 By Component: Displays, Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors

2 By Product Type: LCDs Liquid-Crystal Display, Segmented E-paper Displays, Fully Graphic E-paper Displays

3 By Display Size: Less Than 3 Inches, 3 To 7 Inches, 7 To 10 Inches, More Than 10 Inches

4 By Communications Technology: Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near-Field Communication, Other Technologies

5 By Application: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Pharmacies.

Specifically, the market has subsenments that are as follows:

1 By Displays: E-ink Displays, LCD Displays, LED Displays

2 By Batteries: Rechargeable Batteries, Non-rechargeable Batteries

What Is The Geographical Spread Of The Electronic Shelf Label Market?

Owing to its scale, the electronic shelf label market was largely dominated by Europe in 2024. However, this report also extensively covers other major regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

