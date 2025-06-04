Global Construction Toys Market Set For 8.6% Growth, Reaching $16.45 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The construction toys market size witnessed robust growth in recent years. The segment grew from the $11.05 billion mark in 2024 to $11.81 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. The growth during this historical period is attributed to aspects like the educational value offered by construction toys, ongoing traditions, and the legacy of these toys as durable and long-lasting favorites. Licensed themes offering cognitive development, and the gender-neutral appeal also contributed to the market growth.

What Is The Construction Toys Market Growth Forecast?

Over the next few years, the construction toys market is forecasted to see a significant increase. The market is projected to expand to $16.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6%. E-commerce growth, sustainability concerns, inclusive toy design, rising awareness among parents, the advent of the maker culture, and focus on safety standards are factors expected to attribute to the growth in the forecast period. Moreover, major trends in the forecast period include the incorporation of STEM learning, integration of augmented reality AR, expansion of licensing partnerships, modular and customizable sets, and 3D printing options.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Construction Toys Market?

One of the key growth drivers propelling the construction toys market in the forecast period is the surge in disposable income. With an increase in disposable income, a healthy surge in leisure spending across the world is witnessed, leading consumers to invest in a vast range of consumer and recreational products including toys, further aiding the market growth.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Construction Toys Market Landscape?

Key industry players operating in the construction toys market include giants like LEGO Group, BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., VTech Holdings Limited, Kawada Ltd., Tegu Inc., Mega Brands Inc., Melissa & Doug Corporation, Spin Master Corp., and Magformers International Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Construction Toys Market?

The construction toys market is seeing the introduction of learning and educational toys as an emerging trend. Key players are launching such educational toys to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in November 2023, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. launched a new collection of eco-friendly wooden toys focused on enhancing early childhood education through interactive play.

How Is the Global Construction Toys Market Segmented?

The construction toys market report also covers segmentation of the industry –

1 By Product: Bricks And Blocks, Tinker Toy, Other Products

2 By Raw Material: Wood, Polymer, Metal, Other Raw Materials

3 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online

Subsegments:

1 By Bricks And Blocks: Building Bricks, Foam Blocks, Magnetic Building Blocks

2 By Tinker Toy: Classic Tinker Toy Sets, Modern Tinker Toy Variants, Specialty Tinker Kits

3 By Other Products: Construction Vehicles, Construction Kits, Role-Playing Construction Sets

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Construction Toys Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America took the top spot as the largest region in the construction toys market in 2024. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

