Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Updated Investor Presentation

Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) refers to its announcement dated 16 May 2025 titled Empire Energy - The Beetaloo Basin Pioneer moving into Production - Capital Raise Presentation (Original Presentation), and the updated investor presentation lodged with ASX today (Updated Presentation).Slide 22 of the Original Presentation contained forward-looking statements regarding global LNG demand and Australian east coast domestic gas market conditions (Forward-Looking Statements), which were based on the Shell LNG Outlook 2024 and the 2023 Australian Energy Producers Information Bulletin.The Updated Presentation includes the following amendments to Slide 22:- It now references the Shell LNG Outlook 2025, which suggests that global LNG demand may not exceed supply until 2033, revising the previously stated estimate of 2027.- It incorporates the information from the 2025 Gas Statement of Opportunities released by the Australian Energy Market Operator on 14 March 2025, which projects that annual supply gaps in the Australian east coast domestic market are likely to emerge from 2029 or later, rather than from 2027.- It removes the Northern Australian Gas Market panel, as the information is no longer current.Investors are advised not to rely on the Forward-Looking Statements in the Original Presentation when considering whether to apply for shares under the recently announced share purchase plan offer (please refer to the Company's announcement on 23 May 2025).*To view the Updated Capital Raise Presentation, please visit:





(ASX:EEG ) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a Sydney based Australian oil and gas company holding 100%-owned and operated assets with unconventional targets in the Northern Territory Beetaloo Sub-basin and central trough of the McArthur Basin.

Empire is an active Beetaloo Sub-basin operator, focused on maturing its assets to production. Following the successful appraisal drilling and flow testing of the Carpentaria-2H and 3H wells in Empire's EP187, Empire is targeting first gas flow in H1 2025 at its Carpentaria Pilot Project. The Pilot has a targeted sales gas rate of up to 25 TJ per day utilising the existing McArthur River Pipeline.

