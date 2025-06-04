State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Access Restored At Rolleston West Project Assets

Further to the announcement on 25 May 2025, State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) (OTCMKTS:STGSF) provides an update on the access dispute with the landowner at the Rolleston West Project ("the Landowner").On 4 June 2025, State Gas and the Landowner entered into an agreement allowing the Company to immediately resume activities on the Landowner's property. With site access restored, both parties will continue to resolve the underlying dispute including through Land Court proceedings.The Company is now mobilising field teams to complete the two new exploration wells and commence flow testing by the end of the month.





