Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Platinum Wave Analysis 4 June 2025


2025-06-04 11:20:15
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

– Platinum reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1100.00

Platinum recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 1050.00 (former multi-month high from October) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active impulse wave iii of intermediate impulse wave 3 from April.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1100.00, the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 1140.00.

MENAFN04062025000156011031ID1109638876

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search