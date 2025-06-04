Tsingke Biotech Participates In TIDES USA 2025, Demonstrates Full-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis Capabilities
-
End-to-End synthesis tools, such as the Syn-HCY Series (12P/192P/768B), delivering high-throughput oligo production for CRISPR, IVD, and research needs
GMP production system, featuring the Syn-HL12 synthesizer capable of 200 nmol to 12 mmol scale, equipped with real-time monitoring for UV, pH, and conductivity
Application coverage across ASO/siRNA therapeutics, gene editing, mRNA vaccine templates, and diagnostic probes
Over 300 chemical modifications and a robust raw material supply chain supporting batch-to-batch consistency
Visitors were particularly impressed by Tsingke's automation capabilities and flexible modular equipment designed to support high-purity, long-chain, and highly modified oligonucleotide synthesis. The company's ability to integrate reagents, instruments, and services into a unified platform drew significant attention from pharmaceutical and biotech partners.
Tsingke Biotech remains committed to empowering life sciences and therapeutic innovation by building a world-class platform for nucleic acid synthesis.
For inquiries or collaboration, please contact us at [email protected]
Visit:
SOURCE Tsingke Biotech
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment