Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tsingke Biotech Participates In TIDES USA 2025, Demonstrates Full-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis Capabilities

2025-06-04 11:15:50
  • End-to-End synthesis tools, such as the Syn-HCY Series (12P/192P/768B), delivering high-throughput oligo production for CRISPR, IVD, and research needs
  • GMP production system, featuring the Syn-HL12 synthesizer capable of 200 nmol to 12 mmol scale, equipped with real-time monitoring for UV, pH, and conductivity
  • Application coverage across ASO/siRNA therapeutics, gene editing, mRNA vaccine templates, and diagnostic probes
  • Over 300 chemical modifications and a robust raw material supply chain supporting batch-to-batch consistency

Visitors were particularly impressed by Tsingke's automation capabilities and flexible modular equipment designed to support high-purity, long-chain, and highly modified oligonucleotide synthesis. The company's ability to integrate reagents, instruments, and services into a unified platform drew significant attention from pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

Tsingke Biotech remains committed to empowering life sciences and therapeutic innovation by building a world-class platform for nucleic acid synthesis.

For inquiries or collaboration, please contact us at [email protected]

