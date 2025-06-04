Ceará State, Arab Chamber Discuss Market Potential

Ceará State, Arab Chamber Discuss Market Potential
Arab Chamber Institutional Relations analyst Elaine Prates gave a presentation on the Arab market and its potential and demands. Internationalization Projects manager Fernanda Dantas discussed the promising market for halal goods, which are made in compliance with the rules of Islamism. The business executive Filipe Lacerda went over the services available from the Arab Chamber to businesses operating in the Middle East and North Africa.
As part of the roadshow, the International Business Center of the Federation of Industries of the State of Ceará (Fiec) hosted the seminar“Brazil-Arab countries: connecting Ceará with international opportunities,” an initiative of the Arab Chamber in partnership with the Fiec and the Ceará State Government's Secretariat for International Relations.
“Companies from multiple sectors joined the seminar. It sparked a lot of interest. The Halal do Brasil project captured people's attention,” said Dantas. Discussions covered potential deals in industries such as food, beverage, chemicals, footwear, and cosmetics. The delegates visited the Pecém Port Complex and the pasta and biscuit manufacturing company M.Dias Branco, a certified exporter of halal products that is already in business with Arab countries.
Read also:
Brazil's Fortaleza seeks investment in UAE
Translated by Gabriel PomerancblumJosé Sobrinho/FIEC/Divulgação
The post Ceará state, Arab Chamber discuss market potential appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment