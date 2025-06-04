MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A delegation from the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce met on Tuesday (3) and this Wednesday (4) with business owners and sector-specific organizations in Fortaleza, Ceará to discuss business opportunities available to local businesses in Arab countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

Arab Chamber Institutional Relations analyst Elaine Prates gave a presentation on the Arab market and its potential and demands. Internationalization Projects manager Fernanda Dantas discussed the promising market for halal goods, which are made in compliance with the rules of Islamism. The business executive Filipe Lacerda went over the services available from the Arab Chamber to businesses operating in the Middle East and North Africa.

As part of the roadshow, the International Business Center of the Federation of Industries of the State of Ceará (Fiec) hosted the seminar“Brazil-Arab countries: connecting Ceará with international opportunities,” an initiative of the Arab Chamber in partnership with the Fiec and the Ceará State Government's Secretariat for International Relations.

“Companies from multiple sectors joined the seminar. It sparked a lot of interest. The Halal do Brasil project captured people's attention,” said Dantas. Discussions covered potential deals in industries such as food, beverage, chemicals, footwear, and cosmetics. The delegates visited the Pecém Port Complex and the pasta and biscuit manufacturing company M.Dias Branco, a certified exporter of halal products that is already in business with Arab countries.

Read also:

Brazil's Fortaleza seeks investment in UAE



Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

José Sobrinho/FIEC/Divulgação

The post Ceará state, Arab Chamber discuss market potential appeared first on ANBA News Agency .