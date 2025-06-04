Panama Metro Advances With The Expansion Of The Albrook Station To Integrate It With Line 3 -
. New temporary access route: A fixed staircase and elevator will be installed, located a few meters before the current entrance, duly marked.
. New demarcated pedestrian crossing: This will allow entry and exit to both the metro station and the transport terminal.
These adjustments are temporary. Due to space limitations during the construction project, the escalators will not be available during this period. Therefore, users are advised to give priority to the use of the elevator for people with physical disabilities, pregnant women, and senior citizens, to facilitate their mobility and ensure their safety.
The expansion of Albrook Station represents a significant technical challenge, as the work is being carried out without interrupting normal service operations. The Panama Metro's priority is to maintain user safety and the efficient operation of the system at all times.
The future Albrook station on Line 3 will be located in the western area, parallel to the North Corridor, and will feature a footbridge that will integrate the platform and concourse levels. This new connection will be approximately 35 meters long and will include new escalators, fixed stairs, and elevators, facilitating the connection between Lines 1 and 3 and promoting a more accessible and modern urban environment.
