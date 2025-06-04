Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Panama ATTT Launches The“Great Payment Settlement Day” -

In Panama ATTT Launches The“Great Payment Settlement Day” -


2025-06-04 11:09:27
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) With outstanding debt totaling $59,450,806.91, the Land Transit and Transportation Authority (ATTT) of Panama announces an unprecedented opportunity for thousands of transporters and citizens to catch up on their obligations. Monday June 2nd and continuing through July 2nd 2025, the ATTT will launch the“Great Payment Settlement Day,” an initiative designed to facilitate debt settlement under flexible terms. This program offers significant relief. Those interested can make an initial payment of 10% of the amount owed and finance the remainder in easy installments.“We know the economic situation can be challenging, and that's why we've designed this program to provide an affordable solution to those with outstanding debts with the ATTT,” stated Simón Henríquez Díaz, acting general director of the ATTT.

To ensure this opportunity reaches as many people as possible, the“Great Payment Settlement Day” will be held nationwide, at each of the ATTT's provincial and regional offices, as well as at five selected transportation terminals. Provincial and regional offices (hours: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm): “We call on you to take advantage of this opportunity to regularize your outstanding debts and, in doing so, contribute to the strengthening and proper functioning of the transit system in Panama,” said Henríquez.

MENAFN04062025000218011062ID1109638859

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search