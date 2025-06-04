In Panama ATTT Launches The“Great Payment Settlement Day”

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) With outstanding debt totaling $59,450,806.91, the Land Transit and Transportation Authority (ATTT) of Panama announces an unprecedented opportunity for thousands of transporters and citizens to catch up on their obligations. Monday June 2nd and continuing through July 2nd 2025, the ATTT will launch the“Great Payment Settlement Day,” an initiative designed to facilitate debt settlement under flexible terms. This program offers significant relief. Those interested can make an initial payment of 10% of the amount owed and finance the remainder in easy installments.“We know the economic situation can be challenging, and that's why we've designed this program to provide an affordable solution to those with outstanding debts with the ATTT,” stated Simón Henríquez Díaz, acting general director of the ATTT.

To ensure this opportunity reaches as many people as possible, the“Great Payment Settlement Day” will be held nationwide, at each of the ATTT's provincial and regional offices, as well as at five selected transportation terminals. Provincial and regional offices (hours: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm): “We call on you to take advantage of this opportunity to regularize your outstanding debts and, in doing so, contribute to the strengthening and proper functioning of the transit system in Panama,” said Henríquez.