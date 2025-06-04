Office Logix Shop Expands Sustainable Offerings Amid Rising Demand For Refurbished Office Furniture



EQS Newswire / 05/06/2025 / 10:35 UTC+8



Lewis Center, OH - June 05, 2025 - (SeaPRwire ) - Office Logix Shop , a leading provider of refurbished office furniture and ergonomic accessories, is expanding its offerings in sustainable office solutions. Customer demand for environmentally conscious and cost-effective office furniture options drives this expansion.

Office Logix Shop has become a market leader in high-quality refurbished chairs and custom ergonomic accessories. Their product line includes patented headrests for popular models such as the Herman Miller Aeron and Steelcase Leap V2.

Its focus on sustainability aligns with current trends in the office furniture industry, where companies prioritize eco-friendly practices. The company refurbishes premium office chairs, which reduces waste and supports the circular economy by extending the lifecycle of existing furniture.

This method resonates with businesses seeking to minimize their environmental footprint while maintaining high standards of comfort and productivity in the workplace.

Sustainable Practices in Office Furniture

The refurbished office furniture sector grew substantially in 2024, with analysts projecting a 15% annual rise. Businesses adopt more sustainable and budget-friendly solutions, reflecting a shift in corporate culture toward environmental responsibility and financial prudence. Office Logix Shop leads this movement, offering meticulously refurbished chairs that go through a thorough 9-point inspection process to maintain quality and comfort.

"Our focus on sustainability goes beyond reducing waste. Our high-quality, ergonomic solutions enhance workspaces and preserve the environment," said Obada Mzaik, co-founder and COO of the company. "We have observed a marked uptick in demand for refurbished office chairs, driven by both cost considerations and sustainability goals."

Advanced Ergonomic Solutions

Office Logix Shop's product line includes ergonomic headrests designed for popular chair models, which European markets praise for their workplace comfort and productivity improvements. The company crafts its headrests with adjustable mechanisms and premium materials for seamless integration with existing office chairs. This method enables businesses to upgrade their furniture without complete replacements, aligning with European sustainability initiatives.

The company has developed various ergonomic accessories alongside its refurbished chairs, including the newly launched Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest. Customer demand sparked the creation of this product, which enhances the Leap V2 chair's design with superior ergonomics and adjustability. CEO Kamal Haykal noted that this development matches the impact of the chair's major redesign.

Office Logix Shop goes beyond just refurbishing chairs and creating ergonomic headrests. Their commitment to sustainability extends to providing replacement parts for many high-end chairs. Instead of discarding a chair over a minor issue, Office Logix Shop sources a wide range of replacement parts to help users restore their chairs to perfect working conditions.

Recognizing that not everyone has the technical know-how, they offer a comprehensive library of step-by-step video guides on their YouTube channel, making repairs easy even for those with no prior experience.

The office furniture market evolves continuously, and sustainability remains paramount. Office design trends in 2024 highlight the value of green practices, including recycled materials and energy-efficient technologies.

Office Logix Shop's sustainability work aligns with these trends. Its work offers businesses a path to enhance their environmental credentials while maintaining high standards of comfort and productivity.

"Our mission makes quality ergonomic office furniture accessible while promoting sustainable practices. We believe that our method benefits our customers and contributes to a more environmentally conscious future for the office furniture industry," Obada Mzaik emphasized.

Visit Office Logix Shop Website to learn more about their sustainable office solutions.

About Office Logix Shop

Office Logix Shop provides refurbished office furniture and ergonomic accessories. Obada Mzaik and Kamal Haykal founded the company in 2015, and it has grown from a garage operation to a full-scale business with a 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Lewis Center, OH. Office Logix Shop specializes in premium brands like Herman Miller and Steelcase, offering high-quality refurbished chairs, custom ergonomic accessories, and replacement parts designed for superior comfort and sustainability.

Contact Information

Brand: Office Logix Shop

Contact: Obada Mzaik, Co-Founder

Email: ...

Website:

05/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

