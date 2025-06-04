Investornewsbreaks AI-Driven Lending: FAVO Capital Inc. (FAVO) Sets New Standard In Funding Solutions For Smbs

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FAVO Capital (OTC: FAVO) is a rapidly growing private credit company dedicated to providing fast, efficient, and personalized funding solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”).“FAVO Capital has more than $138 million in total funding supporting more than 10,000 businesses. The company leverages artificial intelligence ('AI')-powered analytics to provide faster, smarter funding decisions,” reads a recent article.“Publicly listed and regulated, FAVO Capital is committed to transparency and investor confidence. The company has expanded its market reach, currently operating in 45 states and the Dominican Republic. FAVO's fast, flexible financing can result in funding delivered within hours, as it executes on its strategic expertise combined with cutting-edge fintech solutions.”

To view the full article, visit

About FAVO Capital Inc.

FAVO Capital is a rapidly growing alternative finance company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company offers personalized alternative finance solutions to emerging, small and medium-sized businesses.“FAVO” is“Honeycomb” in Latin – The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be efficient, flexible and durable. For more information visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FAVO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN