QCA Crowns Young Champions At 2025 Pre-University Education Championship
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The highly anticipated 2025 Pre-University Education Championship – held jointly by the Qatar Chess Association (QCA) and Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), has concluded. The tournament saw 72 talented male and female players from seven schools battle it out over the board.
In the boys' division, Hamad al-Mannai of Qatar Academy Doha Primary School took first place, while Ali Salman al-Jalahma of Qatar Academy Doha Preparatory School finished as runner-up, and Nasser Faisal al-Thani of Academyati secured third place.
In the girls' division, Qatar Academy Doha Primary School swept the podium, with Aisha Mohammed taking first, Fatima al-Darwish finishing as runner-up, and Maryam al-Sulaiti placing third. In the team category, Qatar Academy Doha Primary School clinched the top spot.
Mohammed al-Mudahka, President of QCA, expressed his profound satisfaction with the tournament's atmosphere and the successful cooperation.
“We are incredibly happy with the culmination of this tournament,” al-Mudahka said.“The collaboration between the Federation and the Qatar Foundation is crucial, aiming to achieve many goals, foremost among them spreading the culture of chess within pre-university education schools in the Qatar Foundation.”
Al-Mudahka further emphasised the QCF's desire for continued and expanded co-operation, which he believes is vital for QCA to realise its vision for developing the game of chess and building a substantial player base.
He also highlighted the federation's commitment to leveraging chess as an educational tool for schoolchildren.
The QCA is keen to use the game to enhance thinking skills, improve mathematical abilities, and bolster self-confidence by providing engaging educational and scientific projects, he noted.
Abdullah Shaheen al-Kaabi, Head of the Sports Affairs Section at the Student Affairs and Community Engagement Department within QF's Pre-University Education, affirmed the profound impact of this collaboration.
“Our co-operation and partnership with QCA are designed to promote and spread the culture of chess among Qatar Foundation students,” al-Kaabi stated.“This initiative aims to develop their intellectual skills and conquer wide horizons in the sport of chess within our schools.”
Al-Kaabi emphasised that this strategic alliance underscores the Qatar Foundation's unwavering commitment to providing diverse opportunities that enrich student participation.
QCA launched a project last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education that established chess clubs in select public model schools.
Teachers were trained to familiarize students with chess to enhance their cognitive abilities.
