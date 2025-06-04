403
Qatar Committed To Environmental Protection And Sustainability
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's annual celebration of World Environment Day on Thursday underscores the country's enduring commitment to environmental protection and the sustainability of its natural resources, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, in which the environmental pillar stands as one of its fundamental foundations, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Abdulhadi Nasser al-Marri, said.
In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Marri highlighted that this year's motto revolves around the efforts to reduce plastic pollution as a global call to foster a culture of recycling and underscore the importance of scientific research and innovation in developing sustainable environmental solutions that strike a balance between development and ecological preservation, ultimately benefiting both current and future generations.
The motto consistently aligns with the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, which accords special priority to addressing plastic waste through a flurry of core pillars that include promoting recycling, supporting research-driven innovation, and empowering sustainable environmental industries. The occasion likewise marks a vital opportunity to bolster community awareness and galvanise both institutions and individuals toward building a clean and safe environment, al-Marri underlined.
Responding to a question about the approved legislations to confront this pollution, al-Marri noted that a statutory law is currently being updated regarding environmental protection, which includes statutory items and penalties for any potential infractions. The ministry is currently conducting periodic inspection campaigns in lockstep with the competent authorities to intercept infractions on land and sea, in addition to ensuring the commitment to properly managing waste, and at the end of the day, ecosystems are entirely protected, highlighted al-Marri.
Al-Marri pointed out that the ministry gives foremost priority to environmental awareness programs, particularly among students, having launched educational initiatives such as the 'Summer Environmental Club' and the 'Qatar Environment Champions' programme. These initiatives, he said, are intended to inculcate sustainability concepts in younger generations, in addition to encouraging creative environmental thinking and promoting active participation in recycling projects.
