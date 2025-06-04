403
Amir Meets US Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace this morning Ambassador of the friendly United States of America Timmy Davis, who called on His Highness to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
HH the Amir wished the Ambassador success in his future assignments, and for relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America to continue to progress and flourish.
For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and the country's officials for the cooperation he received, which contributed to the success of his work in the country.
