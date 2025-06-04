Envision Energy Partners With SUN Terra To Build Full-Chain Energy Storage Ecosystem

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the agreement, Envision and SUN Terra will collaborate on key areas including energy storage system procurement and distribution, localized assembly and manufacturing, technology licensing, and solution delivery. Together, both parties aim to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership covering the full value chain to accelerate the deployment and scaling of energy storage solutions in the target markets.

Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, said: "SUN Terra's strong local presence and project development capabilities are highly complementary to Envision's expertise in the energy storage. Together, we will accelerate the growth of energy storage markets across Southeast Asia, India and Australia, delivering sustained momentum for enhancing local energy ecosystems."

Karina Darmawan, CEO of SUN Terra, added, "As a key part of Sinar Mas' renewable energy portfolio, SUN Terra is committed to advancing clean energy development in Indonesia, Australia, and India. This strategic collaboration with Envision will not only bring advanced energy storage systems to Indonesia, but also empower the localization of production and technology advancements in the Australian and Indian markets."

SUN Terra, a subsidiary of Sinar Mas - one of Indonesia's most influential conglomerates, specializes in end-to-end renewable energy development. The company has successfully delivered large-scale solar projects across Indonesia, Australia, and India, and offers integrated solutions for energy storage systems and battery lifecycle management, actively advancing the energy transition in local markets.

