Envision Energy Partners With SUN Terra To Build Full-Chain Energy Storage Ecosystem
Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, said: "SUN Terra's strong local presence and project development capabilities are highly complementary to Envision's expertise in the energy storage. Together, we will accelerate the growth of energy storage markets across Southeast Asia, India and Australia, delivering sustained momentum for enhancing local energy ecosystems."
Karina Darmawan, CEO of SUN Terra, added, "As a key part of Sinar Mas' renewable energy portfolio, SUN Terra is committed to advancing clean energy development in Indonesia, Australia, and India. This strategic collaboration with Envision will not only bring advanced energy storage systems to Indonesia, but also empower the localization of production and technology advancements in the Australian and Indian markets."
SUN Terra, a subsidiary of Sinar Mas - one of Indonesia's most influential conglomerates, specializes in end-to-end renewable energy development. The company has successfully delivered large-scale solar projects across Indonesia, Australia, and India, and offers integrated solutions for energy storage systems and battery lifecycle management, actively advancing the energy transition in local markets.
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment