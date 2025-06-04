Muhammed Aziz Khan Expands Educational Access For 10,000 Disadvantaged Children Through Charitable Trust

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AACT's expanded program builds on its four-year partnership with UNICEF Bangladesh, established in 2022, which initially focused on helping 3,000 out-of-school children in Dhaka South City Corporation Zones 3, 4, and 5 re-enter education and catch up on lost learning. The Trust's comprehensive approach now encompasses multiple educational programs through strategic partnerships with leading organizations.

"Every child is the future, if we want a future we must enable the child, that via education. Education is not only children's right, it's our survival," said Muhammed Aziz Khan , Founder and Chairman of Summit Group, and Founder and Trustee of AACT. "Our inspiration to support Dhaka South came from my deep roots in businesses which started in Dhaka's Chawk Bazar and Urdu Road."

The expanded initiative includes continued support for Prothom Alo Trust's Alor Pathshala program, which currently operates seven schools in hard-to-reach areas such as Kurigram, Bhola, Naogaon, Teknaf, Bandarban, and two in Rajshahi. Since 2009, this program has educated more than 1,350 students aged 6-16 in remote regions, with 900 students having passed at least the 5th grade to date.

AACT has also strengthened its partnership with the SEID-Summit Community Therapy School in Kamrangirchar, which provides essential services to 98 differently-abled children from low-income families. Since 2009, Summit Group has supported this school, offering specialized education and income-generating training like embroidery, batik, sewing, and cooking skills.

Additionally, the Trust continues its support for the Jaago Foundation, which provides English-curriculum education to financially disadvantaged children. In 2021, when Jaago faced a funding crisis, Summit Corporation provided a matching fund for three years, enabling the organization to educate 4,500 students across 10 schools in 11 districts.

"I am so delighted to see the good works of UNICEF and our other partners. Every child must be protected, every child must be educated, and they must be happy children to have a future," Muhammed Aziz Khan has stated regarding the Trust's educational mission.

The Khans made history in 2022 as the first Bangladeshis to join the UNICEF International Council , a distinguished community of approximately 150 private philanthropists and global influencers who pool their funding and expertise to optimize investments for children worldwide. This expanded educational initiative further demonstrates their growing commitment to creating sustainable educational opportunities for Bangladesh's most vulnerable children.

About Summit Group

Founded in 1973 by Muhammed Aziz Khan, Summit Group is the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh, employing over 6,000 people with investments across energy, ports, logistics, and information technology sectors. Summit Power International, incorporated in Singapore in 2016, is a leading infrastructure developer and operator in South Asia whose strategic partners include JERA, Mitsubishi Corporation, and GE. The group is committed to providing affordable, sustainable energy solutions while supporting corporate social responsibility initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development.

About The Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT)

Founded in 2020 by Muhammed Aziz Khan and his wife Anjuman Aziz Khan, The Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust focuses on providing quality education to disadvantaged children across Bangladesh. Through partnerships with UNICEF Bangladesh, Prothom Alo Trust, and other organizations, AACT currently supports educational initiatives for nearly 10,000 vulnerable children, including those in remote rural areas and differently-abled students. The Khans became the first Bangladeshis to join the UNICEF International Council in 2022.

About Muhammed Aziz Khan

Muhammed Aziz Khan, PBM, is the founder and Chairman of Summit Power International Limited and Summit Holdings Ltd. A Singapore citizen of Bangladeshi origin, he has led Summit Group from Bangladesh's first private sector power producer to a diversified infrastructure conglomerate. In 2024, Khan was appointed Chair of the UNICEF International Council, recognizing his longstanding commitment to education and child welfare. He received the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) and Pingat Bakti Masyarakat from Singapore's Prime Minister's Office in 2023 for his outstanding contributions during the pandemic. Mr. Khan holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka and serves as Honorary Consul General of Finland to Bangladesh (2016-2025). He is also the Chairman of Siraj Khaleda Trust, Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT), and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Asian University for Women (AUW).

