DALLAS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A formal motion has been submitted to the Federal Court on behalf of a former employee of Dickey's Barbecue Pit. This motion seeks the disqualification of the Zarco Einhorn Salkowski, P.A. law firm from serving as legal counsel in a pending case involving Dickey's Restaurants, Inc. While not counsel of record in this matter, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans serves as legal counsel to Dickey's in related proceedings and continues its mission of improving people's lives and protecting its clients' interests, often through efforts to preserve the long-standing reputation of the businesses it represents.

The motion revolves around the Zarco Einhorn Salkowski, P.A. firm's alleged orchestration of a concerted campaign aimed at compelling Dickey's Restaurants into insolvency. The accusations encompass the coordination and financing of unsubstantiated litigation by dissatisfied franchisees, the propagation of unfavorable publicity, and the incitement of franchisees to breach their contractual obligations. It is asserted that the firm has solicited franchisees to lodge groundless claims and disseminate adverse information regarding Dickey's and its personnel.

The motion further asserts this was a deliberate tactic intended to pressure the individual to alter their original testimony. Such actions are characterized as professional misconduct designed to secure an undue advantage and compromise the probity of judicial proceedings.

"Attorneys are held to a high standard of professional conduct, requiring adherence to established rules and regulations. The actions alleged in this motion of a concerted effort against Dickey's Restaurant raises serious concerns and appear to represent a significant departure from accepted ethical standards. We believe this situation warrants further review and appropriate action to protect our client's rights and interests," said Arnold Shokouhi, managing partner at McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans law firm.

McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans has also been retained to represent Dickey's in broader matters relating to the protection of its brand against what the company contends are malicious and unfounded legal actions. The firm representing the opposing parties is alleged to have recruited current and former franchise partners in an effort to attribute sole responsibility to Dickey's for challenges faced by individual operators.

"As a company with a long-standing reputation, Dickey's has a duty to defend itself against baseless accusations that could cause lasting harm to its business and brand integrity," said Shokouhi. "We are committed to ensuring that Dickey's voice is heard and its rights are protected in the face of these damaging and unsupported claims."

