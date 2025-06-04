Our People: Community Champion Donna Davis



Donna Davis, Supply Chain Director at Marathon Petroleum's Catlettsburg refinery and an Army veteran, is known for her leadership and deep commitment to service.

She plays an active role in supporting fellow veterans through HONOR, MPC's Veterans Employee Network Group, and multiple community organizations across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Since joining Marathon Petroleum in 2009, Davis has built strong operational and community partnerships while continuing to mentor others and serve those in need.

At Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Donna Davis is known not just for her role as the supply chain director but for her deep commitment to service. An Army veteran, Davis leads with heart, purpose and a strong belief in the power of giving to others.

Since joining MPC in 2009, Davis has focused on building relationships with others, from mentoring and supporting fellow veterans to building partnerships with vendors that help keep refinery operations running safely and efficiently. She credits the support of MPC and her team for her ability to serve others.

“I'm grateful to be part of a company that encourages us to give,” she said.“It's truly rewarding to work with people who share that same mindset.”

A recognized leader

During his time as vice president of refining at the Catlettsburg refinery, Jay Richert, now vice president of refining at MPC's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery, worked closely with Davis. He witnessed firsthand her commitment to continuous improvement and her ability to lead with intention.

“She truly cares about people, whether it's her team, her community or her fellow veterans,” Richert said.“She leads with purpose, always looking for ways to make a difference and better the lives of those around her. I was grateful to have her on my leadership team. She made a difference every day.”

That daily difference is something echoed by the refinery's current vice president, Nate Franckowiak, who works with Davis today and continues to see her impact up close.

“Donna brings a unique combination of operational excellence and deep-rooted community commitment to everything she does,” Franckowiak said.“She sets a high standard, not just for performance, but for how we show up for one another and for our community.”

A champion for veterans

Davis plays an active role in HONOR, MPC's Veterans Employee Network Group, helping organize events such as veterans' picnics, flag-laying ceremonies and donation drives to support local veteran homes.

“Supporting our veterans is something I'm really passionate about,” she said.“It feels good to give back to those who've done so much for our country.”

Her commitment goes far beyond the refinery. She volunteers with multiple organizations and programs focused on honoring, assisting and empowering veterans:



Holiday for Heroes: Partners with local American Legion posts and HONOR, to deliver care bags to VA hospitals and veteran homes in West Virginia

American Red Cross Tri-State Chapter: Chairman of the Board, supporting communities across West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

Appalachian Red Cross & VA Medical Center: Serves as liaison for the Hershel“Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia

American Legion Post 177 (WV): 1st Vice Commander

American Legion 5th District: Adjutant

American Legion Honor Guard: Performs honor duties and plays TAPS at funeral services American Legion Mountaineer Boys State: Longtime supporter of the youth civic leadership program

Davis is always ready to step up and make a difference, and her dedication doesn't go unnoticed.

“As board chair of our chapter, Donna Davis leads with both heart and vision, giving her all to the work she does,” said Amber Whitley, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Tri-State.“Her dedication strengthens our community, inspires others and ensures those in need receive vital support. We are deeply grateful for her service and leadership.”

Davis also supports other causes close to her heart like hospice care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and First Tee, a youth development organization that uses the game of golf to teach life skills and build character in kids and teens.

During her time at Marathon Petroleum's El Paso refinery, she was honored with the Yellow Rose of Texas by the governor. This prestigious state award is given to individuals who demonstrate exceptional community service and leadership, and recipients must be formally nominated by a member of the Texas Legislature.

A full life, and a few surprises

After all of that, you might think Davis wouldn't have time for much else, but she makes time for what she loves. When she does manage to find some downtime, you can find her on the golf course or the open road.

“Golf and riding motorcycles are my ways of relaxing and enjoying life,” Davis said.“The latter might be something even the people who know me don't know about me.”

Davis's passion and commitment shine in her role at MPC, and her efforts to support and uplift others make her a true community champion.